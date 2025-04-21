Celebrate Spring at the Kelder’s Farm Tulip Festival & Enter to Win Tickets!

Spring has arrived in the Hudson Valley, and there’s no better way to welcome the season than with a trip to the Kelder’s Farm Tulip Festival in Kerhonkson! Opening April 24th, this beloved annual tradition is bursting with color, charm, and fun for the whole family.

Kelder’s Farm transforms into a spring wonderland, boasting over 600,000 tulips spread across 10 acres! But they have more than just tulips to offer — it’s a full-day experience packed with fresh air, farm fun, and unforgettable memories!

At this year’s festival, you can expect access to the entire farm included with admission, allowing you to experience over 35 attractions across the property! Scenic hayrides to the tulip fields are available on weekends, and photo-worthy props and backdrops throughout the farm are available for the entire event! Enjoy a wide open space for peaceful walks and relaxing views, a farm store stocked with local products and fresh goods, and delicious food options available for purchase on-site!

Whether you're looking to fill your camera roll with stunning spring shots or enjoy a laid-back day with friends and family, the Tulip Festival has something for everyone. Don’t miss your chance to experience one of the most scenic and fun-filled events of the season at Kelder’s Farm!

Tickets for the Tulip Festival can be found on the Kelder’s Farm website, or you can enter the contest below for your chance to win a pair of any-day admission tickets for FREE!