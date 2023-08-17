A raging fire to a motor vehicle brought emergency crews together Thursday. Fire departments from more than one area worked together to put out the blaze, which officials say became an "extended operation".

According to a report posted at the U.S. Fire Administration's website, using data from the NFIRS, vehicle fires in New York made up 18% of the state's fire casualties in 2021. This is slightly below the national average of 21%.

Fire Departments in Lower Hudson Valley Team Up to Battle Blaze

The Port Chester Fire Department said on their Facebook page that a compromised fuel tank lead to a vehicle fire Thursday morning. The incident happened in the village of Port Chester near the Connecticut state line.

Due to the nature of the fire, the job became, what officials say, an extended operation.

Luckily, there was no one in the vehicle at the time of the fire.

See Also: Police Investigate Cars Set Ablaze in Lower Hudson Valley

Post Chester Fire said they received help on the call from Rye Brook Professional Firefighters Local 4041, as well as the Purchase Fire Department, and Greenwich Fire Department.

All in a day's work.

Other Vehicle Fire Related News Across the Hudson Valley

Back in January 2023, Somers Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that a motor vehicle had caught fire near Lake Lincolndale. Members from Engine 185, Ladder 48, and SVFD members worked together as they stretched a hand line and extinguished the fire.

Somers Fire said the owner of the vehicle was treated and transported by Somers EMS to a local trauma center for burns.