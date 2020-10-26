A car fell from a Metro-North parking lot in the Hudson Valley next to train tracks 20-feet below after a 4-car crash.

It happened Friday around noon at the Metro-North train station in Pleasantville. Witnesses noticed a BMW sedan fly through a chainlink fence from the Pleasantville Memorial Plaza parking lot, fall around 20-feet, and crash next to the Metro-North tracks.

Before driving through the fence and crashing next to the Metro-North railroad tracks, the car rear-ended a pickup truck and hit two parked cars, police say.

The driver of the BMW was identified as a 20-year-old. Police told NBC the unnamed driver suffered a "medical emergency" while driving before rear-ending the pickup truck.

"A car rammed into me and pushed me into the intersection and I didn't realize at the time that he was hooked onto my truck," the driver of the pickup truck, John Morra told NBC.

The driver was taken to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation but only suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

No train was near the railroad tracks at the time of the accident. Metro-North service between North White Plains and Mount Kisco was suspended for about 30 minutes due to the crash.

NBC's report of the accident can be seen below: