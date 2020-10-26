New York Cop Suspended After Blaring ‘Trump 2020′ From Patrol Car

An NYPD officer has been suspended without pay after he was recorded saying "Trump 2020" with his police car's speaker.

On Saturday, just before 11 p.m., a video of an NYPD police officer saying "Trump 2020" was posted to social media. Taila Jane, who posted the video to Twitter, said the unnamed officer was saying "Trump 2020" over and over from his patrol car's speaker prior to the recording.

"They stopped when someone started filming but couldn’t resist one more — in violation of the NYPD’s policy against endorsing candidates on duty," Jane wrote on Twitter

"We are aware of this video and it is under investigation by our Brooklyn South Investigation Unit," the NYPD tweeted while sharing the video. "Police officers must remain apolitical."

Sunday afternoon the NYPD announced the unnamed officer was suspended without pay.

"Suspended without pay; The police officer who is under investigation for using a department vehicle’s loudspeaker for political purposes has been suspended, effective immediately," the NYPD wrote in a follow-up tweet.

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called the officer's behavior is unacceptable and confirmed the officer was suspended without pay

"One hundred percent unacceptable. Period," Shea tweeted. "Law Enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs. It is essential for New Yorkers to trust their Police. The police officer from this incident has been identified and suspended without pay. To repeat, law enforcement MUST remain apolitical, reassuring the public that we will enforce the law fairly and without prejudice regardless of anyone’s political beliefs."