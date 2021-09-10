Hollywood on the Hudson strikes again and this time your home could be the star of the show.

By now Hudson Valley residents should be used to the random movie and television productions filming in our neighborhoods. The summer of 2021 brought a handful of big productions to the area. Hulu started filming Life and Beth across Dutchess County, HBO Max began filming their reboot of Pretty Little Liars in Ulster County and White House Plumbers from HBO filmed just about everywhere in the Hudson Valley.

If you've been paying attention you may have even seen a casting call pop up on your timeline, looking for locals who are available to be extras in some of these projects.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Film Commission shared that an upcoming project is looking for a specific type of filming location.

HV Post wrote:

Now we are seeking a street lined with Cape Cod style homes with dormers. If anyone has anything that looks similar, we would love to pass the info on. You can email us at filmcommission@me.com and we will forward your info.

It seems as though if the cape cod-style homes(with dormers) is found, the film production company will film here in the Hudson Valley instead of Long Island.

The Hudson Valley Film Commission also shares the specific details on what this production company is looking for:

- Smaller Cape style, bungalow, and/or double-wide style home.

- Should be on a flat street with no hills in line of sight from the house.

- Should be on a street with homes that have similar architecture/vibe.

- Water tower in the background is a plus, but not absolutely mandatory. Due to work schedule, production would prefer to find this style home in and around Kingston, Town of Ulster, Port Ewen, Rhinebeck, Red Hook. Please note that we have already recommended Tivoli.

If you know of a location around the Hudson Valley that fits the above description email filmcommission@me.com.

