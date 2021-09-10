Cape Cod Style Homes Needed For Hudson Valley Movie Project
Hollywood on the Hudson strikes again and this time your home could be the star of the show.
By now Hudson Valley residents should be used to the random movie and television productions filming in our neighborhoods. The summer of 2021 brought a handful of big productions to the area. Hulu started filming Life and Beth across Dutchess County, HBO Max began filming their reboot of Pretty Little Liars in Ulster County and White House Plumbers from HBO filmed just about everywhere in the Hudson Valley.
If you've been paying attention you may have even seen a casting call pop up on your timeline, looking for locals who are available to be extras in some of these projects.
Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Film Commission shared that an upcoming project is looking for a specific type of filming location.
Now we are seeking a street lined with Cape Cod style homes with dormers. If anyone has anything that looks similar, we would love to pass the info on. You can email us at filmcommission@me.com and we will forward your info.
It seems as though if the cape cod-style homes(with dormers) is found, the film production company will film here in the Hudson Valley instead of Long Island.
The Hudson Valley Film Commission also shares the specific details on what this production company is looking for:
