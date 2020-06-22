Canned Heat in Woodstock Rescheduled for Oct. 25

I know a lot of people who have been very disappointed this year about shows that they were looking forward to being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the good news is that some of these shows have already been rescheduled.

If you were one of the people excited about seeing Canned Heat at The Colony in Woodstock in April, you can get excited again. The show's new date is Sunday, Oct. 25. Emerging in 1966, Canned Heat was founded by blues historians and record collectors Alan “Blind Owl” Wilson and Bob “The Bear” Hite. The band attained three worldwide hits, “On The Road Again” in 1968, “Let’s Work Together” in 1970 and “Going Up the Country” in 1969. "Going Up the Country" was adopted as the unofficial theme song for the film Woodstock and the Woodstock Generation.

For more information about the Canned heat Show Oct. 25 at The Colony in Woodstock, or to find out how to get your tickets, check out the event facebook page or The Colony's website.

