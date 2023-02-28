First Ever Legal Cannabis Weed Festival in Poughkeepsie, New York
Are you a cannabis user? Maybe you are canna-curious? New York State has legalized recreational marijuana use and retail sales will be happening throughout New York shortly, so where can you go to get more information about cannabis, weed, edibles and marijuana flower?
What if you could learn all about each one of these? The flower, the edibles, all of it in one location? Yep! You can.
Is there really going to be a Cannabis Festival in New York this year?
Oh, heck yeah there is. It is called Cannastock and it is going to be taking place May 13, 2023, at the MJN Convention Center (formerly the Mid-Hudson Civic Center) on Market St in Poughkeepsie, from noon to 6 PM that day.
What exactly happens at a Cannabis Convention? Cannastock?
Is it just a bunch of people standing around smoking pot? No. There will be more than 50 vendors, (experts in their field) so you can ask them about their products, compare the differences between them and ask questions about everything.
How much are tickets? Is there an age restriction?
Each person who wants to check out Cannastock will need to be at least 21 years old and have purchased a ticket, which you can buy in advance or at the door. Tickets start at $35.72 for General Admission which opens at 1 PM, and VIP admission will cost you $71.68 which includes admission at Noon and gets you a goodie bag.
Will there be 'free samples' at the Cannabis Convention, Cannastock?
Well, there is no guarantee that you will get samples to take home, if you get the VIP admission there allegedly will be one-pre-rolled in the goodie bag.
