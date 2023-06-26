You Can Now Get “Cannabis Credit” at these New York Community Colleges

In the latest chapter of cannabis legalization and normalization, several Hudson Valley, NY community colleges are offering new programs to prepare students to work in the new and budding industry.

The concept of "going to school to sell drugs" would have been laughable even ten years ago, but times are changing quickly. New York state was rather late to legalize recreational cannabis in comparison to the rest of the country, but it seems like several schools are working hard to make up for lost time.

Cannabis Courses in New York Community Colleges

"Cannabis Microcredential Programs" at several community colleges across the state aim to help students "develop critical business skills in retail management, merchandising, storeroom operations, cost control, customer service and cannabis science" in the retail cannabis industry. There are three schools in the Hudson Valley offering varying programs.

Cannabis Microcredential Program at Dutchess Community College (DCC)

The program at DCC will be held at their Poughkeepsie, NY campus with classes beginning August 28th. Courses will cover cannabis basics, customer service, management skills, and customer service and marketing techniques. Students must be 21 or older, and the 16-week course costs an estimated $2,700.

Cannabis Microcredential Program at Columbia-Greene Community College

Several other aspects of the cannabis industry are being taught at Columbia-Green Community College (CGCC) in Hudson, NY. In addition to business basics, there are also courses teaching flower harvesting with their Cannabis Cultivation and Processing Microcredential. Classes at CGCC begin as early as October 10th, and cost $693 per-course.

Cannabis Programs at SUNY Orange

While there isn't a specifically focused "microcredential program" at SUNY Orange in Newburgh and Middletown, NY, there are two cannabis courses offered on the (arguably) most essential part of the industry: growing. Both general horticulture and cannabis horticulture classes are available and are intended to be taken beginning in the spring.

Cannabis Microcredential Programs in New York State

Hudson Valley community colleges are far from the only institutions offering cannabis classes in New York. City University of New York (CUNY) schools, other State University of New York (SUNY) colleges, as well as private universities all have courses starting in the Fall 2023 semester. See them all here.

