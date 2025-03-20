Hudson Valley Community Rallies Together in the Fight Against Cancer

Time and time again, we see community members and local businesses in the Hudson Valley show up for one another.

Now, a number of local businesses have joined together to help support one community member face an all-too-familiar battle with cancer.

Battling Against Cancer

Unfortunately, the battle against cancer is one that far too many families are familiar with in the United States. But, one thing is for sure - communities have stepped up to gather around those impacted by the disease and provide as much support as possible.

Here in the Hudson Valley, the same is true.

It was only a year ago that a benefit was held for one local community member Sharon Montefusco who was battling cancer. Friends, family, and local businesses across the area donated their time and resources to pull off an incredible event supporting Sharon.

Get our free mobile app

Among those who pitched in was the band, Steel. Steel provided music and entertainment at the benefit to bring some energy and support.

Now, Steel's lead guitarist Steve Mulvaney's brother, Chris, is facing his own battle against stage 4 cancer.

Hudson Valley Community Join Forces to Return the Favor

Organizers from last year's benefit for Montefusco are teaming up once again to give back to one family that helped the first time around. There are also a number of local businesses joining the cause for this year too.

This year, JB's Bar & Grill in Pleasant Valley is offering their space for the event. Pastry Garden is showing its support by donating a cake. Other local businesses stepping up to donate include Poughkeepsie Plaza, C and C Unisex Salon, Madison's in Pleasant Valley, D's Jewelers, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Starbucks, La Fantasia. Laura Ann from A Touch of Colour will also be at the benefit doing henna tattoos. Steel is also returning to provide entertainment as well.

The benefit is being held on Saturday, March 23rd from 2PM - 7PM. Stop by to enjoy music, food, a cash bar, and to provide a strong show of support for a fellow community member.

If you're unable to attend the benefit, there is also a GoFundMe for Chris Mulvaney here.

Over 100 'Fun Facts' About The Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.