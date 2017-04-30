Can You Spot the Venomous Snake in the Pic? [PIC]

*** From April 2017 ***

The internet has been losing it's mind the past week over a pic posted by Herpetologist Helen Plyar The pic was sent to Plyar from colleague Whitney Walkowski who wanted to know whether or not she could “spot the snake” in the among a bunch of leaves in the forest. Of course, the ended up being shared all over the internet as everyone looked and looked to spot the hidden snake? Where the heck is it? Plyar eventually had to help everyone spot the copperhead which is perfectly camouflaged on the forest floor. You wouldn't want to be near this thing.

Copperheads are indeed venomous but not usually fatal if bitten by one. They can found all over the eastern and southern parts of the United States. They usually grow to about 30 inches in length and live off a diet of small rodents, insects, and frogs.

Remember This Snake-Related Story From 2021?

Anyone missing a python? Some poor person probably got the scare of their life Sunday when an uninvited visitor was found outside of their home. ABC is reporting that the resident in Deer Park discovered a large Burmese python right in their driveway. Burmese pythons are one of the largest snakes in the world and are native to Southeast Asia. So, how did one in end up on Long Island?

Pythons, and other large reptiles, are sometimes kept illegally as pets and either escape or are abandoned when they get too big. Others are smuggled into the area and are sold on the black market. ABC did not indicate who's python this was or how it got out. Police were able to corral the big snake in a garbage can, and then brought it to the Veterinary Medical Center of Long Island. The New York State DEC is investigating.

Pythons!

Pythons are an invasive species that have wrecked havoc on some ecosystems, particularly in Florida. The importation of these snakes were banned in the United States by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2012. The problem has become so big in parts of the Everglades, that many native species are being wiped out by the snakes. Even some alligators are not safe.

Still, this doesn't stop some folks from keeping large and dangerous snakes and other reptiles in their homes. You may hear of the occasional gator sighting near local parks or even in a backyard swimming pool. Some New York residents even thought that an alligator had made its home in an area pond, but that turned out to be a snapping turtle. And speaking of which, did you know that snapping turtles are New York's official state reptile? Read about the fierce and resilient animals and their journey here.

