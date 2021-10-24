Can You Help? NYS Has Major Need For Election Workers on 11/2

There is an upcoming election in November and now more than ever your local polling place is looking for workers. What is needed? In a nutshell, they are looking for patient people who can help make sure people can cast their votes.

In Ulster County there are 82 polling locations that need people to work. In Dutchess, there is a need for people to staff just over 100 locations. That is a great deal of people.

How can you apply to work at the polls and what are the requirements?

You need to be at least 18-years of age.

You will need to be registered to vote, but you do not have to actually be a part of any political party.

You will need to attend paid training.

You will need to be able to provide a valid photo-ID, such as drivers license or passport.

Voting polls are open 6 AM to 9 PM. Will you need to work the entire day? Depends on the need and on the particular site.

You will need to be polite, friendly even and be willing to help others throughout the day.

If you have been an Election Inspector before, the New York State Board of Elections says that you do need to participate in the paid training at least one-time per year.

So what are the other questions you might have? Maybe, how much does it pay? The pay per hour is listed as $15 and then the paid training is $60. You will need to fill out a W-4 form, to be able to show it as income at tax time.

