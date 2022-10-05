Is that a snake in your pants? In this case, yes. In fact, federal officials say there were three pythons in this dude's trousers. But as humorous as this may all sound, prosecutors are saying this smuggler may be facing a heavy fine, and up to 20 years in prison now.

A New York man stands accused of trying to smuggle three snakes over the Canadian border into the state, according to authorities. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, the man tried smuggling the animals over the border by stuffing them down his pants.

How Big Do Pythons Get?

Burmese pythons are one of the largest species of snakes in the world, native to Southeast Asia. It is an invasive species as a result of the pet trade. They usually grow to around 15 feet, with unconfirmed reports of some reaching well over 20 feet.

NY Man Tries to Smuggle Snakes

Prosecutors say the 36-year-old Queens man rode a bus with the presumed juvenile snakes over the border from Canada to New York. Officials say the man was discovered at the port of entry in the town of Champlain in Clinton County. Prosecutors say he was arranged Tuesday in a federal court in Albany.

Prosecutors say the alleged snake charmer could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison with a fine of up to $250,000 dollars.

Federal officials did not indicate whether or not the snakes bit this guy on the balls.

I've Had It With These Mutha****ing Snakes!

Some poor person on Long Island probably got the scare of their life last year when an uninvited visitor was found outside of their home. ABC is reporting that the resident in Deer Park discovered a large Burmese python right in their driveway.

Pythons, and other large reptiles, are sometimes kept illegally as pets and either escape or are abandoned when they get too big. Others are smuggled into the area and are sold on the black market. ABC did not indicate who's python this was or how it got out. Police were able to corral the big snake in a garbage can and then brought it to the Veterinary Medical Center of Long Island.

Invasive Species

Pythons are an invasive species that have wreaked havoc on some ecosystems, particularly in Florida. The importation of these snakes was banned in the United States by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2012. The problem has become so big in parts of the Everglades, that many native species are being wiped out by the snakes. Even some alligators are not safe.

