Butterfly Weekend at Hudson Highlands Nature Museum

You must admit, butterflies are pretty amazing. Not only are they beautiful, but the whole metamorphosis thing is fascinating, don't you think? How would you like to learn more about these awesome creatures? Keep reading to learn how you can do just that.

This weekend, Aug. 17 and 18, is Butterfly Weekend at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum on Muser Drive in Cornwall. Flutter in this weekend to discover the beauty and science of butterflies, moths, and caterpillars. At 11:30 am and 1:30 pm there will be a presentation about monarch butterflies followed by tagging and releasing as part of Monarch Watch. There will be a butterfly tent, activities and crafts for the kids, and admission to Grasshopper grove is included.

Admission for the Butterfly Weekend is only $8 for adult museum members, $5 for children. For not yet museum members, it's $10 for adults and $7 for children. For more information about this weekend and other events at the Hudson Highland Nature Museum, visit their website or facebook page.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: