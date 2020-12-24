January Programs at Area Nature Museum

Soon 2020 will be just a memory, and there are many people happy to say goodbye to one of the toughest years we’ve ever endured. On to 2021, with the hope of better things to come. The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum in Cornwall is kicking off the new year with some healthy and educational programs.

On Sunday, Jan. 10 at 10AM, they will present Animal Tracks and Traces at their Outdoor Discovery center on Muser Drive in Cornwall. Join Educator Carl Heitmuller on a wintry walk to discover secrets in the snow left by winter active animals. You’ll search for clues that tell the tale of who lives in the forest while learning to identify common animal tracks and signs.

Masks and social distancing required, and the program is outdoors so make sure you dress for the weather. For registration information for members and not-yet-members, check out the event facebook page.

On Saturday, Jan. 23 and Saturday, Jan. 30 the Museum will present Owl Prowls. It might be cold outside but owls are heating up this time of year. Join Carl Heitmuller for a lesson of owl anatomy and natural history. Learn about these birds of the night and how they use their amazing adaptations to be a top predator of the forest. You will meet one of the Museum’s owl ambassadors, followed by a short hike to call for owls on the nature trail. You are welcome to bring a folding camp chair and flashlight.

Masks and social distancing required for the Owl Prowls program, and the program is outdoors so make sure you dress for the weather. For registration information for members and not-yet-members, visit the event facebook page.