New York State Police report that a school bus driver in New York state has been arrested and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds. Police say they got a report that the driver had bought the weapon from a business, and then was seen driving away in the school bus.

The man is also facing misdemeanor charges, according to New York State Police.

Bus Driver in New York State Arrested For Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 3, 2025, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Canandaigua arrested a 57-year-old man from Naples, New York. The man was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Troopers report that they received a complaint-in-progress that the man had just purchased a .22 caliber rifle, and was observed driving away in a Naples School Bus upon leaving the retail store.

See Also: School Bus Driver in New York State Allegedly Drove Over Two Times Limit With Kids Onboard

Ontario County Sheriff's Office deputies say they found the bus on State Route 247 in the town of Gorham, and conducted a traffic stop upon request of New York State Police. Deputies and troopers said they discovered the bus was occupied by 12 students.

Officials reports that the rifle was secured under a seat in the original package, and there was no ammunition.

Naples Central School officials were then notified and responded to the scene.

Authorities say that there is no indication that the driver purchased the rifle with the intent of carrying out school violence, and there are no credible threats to Naples Central School, its students, or staff.

The man was processed, and issued appearance tickets to appear back in court by mid-February.