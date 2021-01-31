BurgerFi In Poughkeepsie Officially Reopened

Who's hungry? Burger fans can rejoice as BurgerFi has reopened their doors in the Hudson Valley.

The past 10 months or so have not been easy on the community and that's especially true for our local restaurants. Though our homegrown eateries have taken quite a hit so have our chains. We're starting to see some businesses come back to the area and that's a great thing. One of Poughkeepsie's best burger restaurants is back open after a several month hiatus.

Back in March at the early stages of the Pandemic, BurgerFi announced they were closing temporarily due to COVID-19. According to a post on Facebook, it wasn't a decision that they made lightly but they decided to shut their doors to keep both customers and employees safe. The post did not mention a specific reopening date.

Thankfully, BurgerFi reopened in mid January.

According to an announcement on their Facebook page, the BurgerFi location on Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepseie reopened for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Many nearby residents and Vassar students are excited that one of their favorite food stops is open once again.

BurgerFi is known for for having more than just regular meat patties. Over the years they have perfected hamburgers using Beyond meat. It has now gained a lot of popularity over the years as being a meat alternative.

Whether you like red meat or Beyond meat, fries or milkshakes, BurgerFi has something for all burger fans. Let's hope they're here to stay.