Bullseye! National Archery Tournament Returns

The DEC recently hosted a successful statewide archery tournament for New York schools that take part in the National Archery in the Schools Program, also known as NASP.

For the thirteenth consecutive year, the tournament was held for New York schools. In a typical year, many students would travel to Syracuse to compete against other archers from across the state. For 2020 and this year, the tournament was held virtually.

While doing it virtually, archers were required to compete at their schools and submit scores online. In addition to making sure the range was set up properly, coaches and students also had to ensure their range met all COVID safety protocols and archers followed social distancing guidelines. The only qualification for registration in 2021 is being part of an active NASP school.

In total, 18 schools from eleven different counties participated in the tournament this year, with 430 students competing. Students are divided into divisions, high school, middle school, and fourth and fifth grade of elementary school.

The first-place team in the high school division was St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School, from Richmond County, for the sixth year in a row. The first-place team in the middle school division was Arkport Central School, from Steuben County, and the first-place team in the elementary school division was Hinsdale Central School District, from Cattaraugus County.

If you're a school interesting in getting involved in NASP in New York state, you can visit the NASP website. You can view the full results of the tournament by visiting the tournament website.

