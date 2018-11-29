Bring Toys to Sweet Peas in New Windsor

I know that the holidays have much deeper meaning than shopping, decorating, eating and drinking. But the holidays are also supposed to be all about kids and the joy that they experience through this cheerful time of the year. Unfortunately, that's not the case for all kids.

This holiday season, Sweet Peas Cafe at 318 Blooming Grove Turnpike in New Windsor and the Marine Corps in Newburgh are partnering to make it a happy holiday for all kids. They accepting new, unwrapped toys at the cafe throughout the holiday season. And if you get there on Friday, Dec. 7 between 11 am - 5 pm, you'll be able to be part of a great event. There will be live acoustic music with Nick Morizzo, giveaways, Sweet peas cafe coupons, and more.