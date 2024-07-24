If you are a Hudson Valley resident or even a visitor to the area, chances are you have had to travel on the New York State Thruway (I-87) at some point, maybe you even travel it multiple times a day. Well, if you were traveling in Ulster County recently, you most likely realized some major bridge work construction has begun above the Wallkill River.

Well the work that has begun is a full bridge replacement and it is going to be a multi-year, multi-million dollar project. This particular project is just one of many that will be taking place throughout the Hudson Valley. We have more detailed information on those projects by clicking the link below.

Ulster County Bridge Replacement

Details for this specific bridge replacement and construction were released earlier this week in a press release from the office of New York Governor Kathy Hochul. The bridge in question is located in Town of Esopus, part of Ulster County.

According to the official press release from New York State, the project is full removal and replacement of the existing 360-superstructure. This particular bridge is very well traveled as part of the thruway connecting mainline traffic in both directions over the Wallkill River and State Route 213 between exit 18 and exit 19. It's estimated that 54,000 vehicles travel back and forth across this bridge daily.

The press release also goes on to say that this project will take multiple years to complete and it's currently estimated to be finished by the Fall of 2026. The project is estimated to run a cost of $23.7 million dollars, where the bridge will be replaced with "new structural steel" and will be tackled in three different stages. This span opened to traffic in 1955 and is among the 75 percent of Thruway bridges that are more than 60 years old.

Response to Bridge Replacement Project

Governor Hochul as well as many local politicians had responses to the announcement of the project, where they all echoed the feeling of positivity stressing the need for the improvements on the Thruway.

Starting with the Governor herself, she stated...

This project is one of many ongoing Capital Projects on the Thruway system, each translating into millions of toll dollars reinvested to maintain a dependable superhighway that serves commuters, commercial truckers and visitors.

The Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare stated that...

The Thruway Authority continues to modernize its 70-year-old infrastructure by investing in critical projects that enhance the safety and reliability of the Thruway system. Upgrading our transportation system is essential to the thousands of motorists who use the busy I-87 corridor every day.

Lastly we have local Senator Michelle Hinchey who said...

This investment to replace the Thruway Bridge over the Wallkill River and State Route 213 in Esopus will make driving safer, upgrade our local infrastructure to better withstand severe weather, and improve protection of the Wallkill River.

In addition, Senator Hinchey would also go on to thank both the Governor and Thruway Authority for prioritizing this work in Ulster County. The press release goes on to detail roughly exactly when each phase of the replacement and construction will begin and end. All those details and more are in the press release link above.

