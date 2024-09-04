Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, residents of the Town of New Windsor were greeted with some rather unpleasant news. That news was of a fire at a popular park destination in town which subsequently has lead to the closure of said park while officials carry out their investigation.

Fire at Plum Point

The popular park in question where this weekend fire occurred is none other than Plum Point Park just off of route 9W. The fire occurred on Saturday night August 31, 2024. Orange County County Executive Steve Neuhaus issued a statement on the incident the following morning via Facebook.

According to Neuhaus statement, the fire occurred on/under the bridge near the entrance to Plum Point Park. First responders arrived on the scene and were successful in extinguishing the fire however damage had been done. The amount of damage could not be immidiately determined.

On Sunday September 1, 2024 Mr. Neuhaus as well as other officials including Public Works Commissioner Erik Denega, County Attorney Rick Golden, New Windsor Supervisor Steve Bedetti and Deputy Supervisor Steve Moreau traveled to Plum Point Park to inspect and evaluate the damage from the fire.

The official word right now is that the bridge and the park will remain closed to the public until a structural engineer can visit the location and give it a proper and professional evaluation and determine the bridges "viability".

Police Investigating Plum Point Fire

As to be expected with an incident such as this, law enforcement officials were informed of the event and have begun an official investigation into the fire. The investigation is being handled by the New Windsor Police Department.

Currently, authorities are working under the theory that the fire was caused due to a case of arson. Authorities are also encouraging that anyone with information on this case to contact the New Windsor Police Department. New Windsor Police may be contacted via phone at (845) 565-7000.

As this investigation is ongoing, we will continue to do our best to provide new information if or when it is released.

