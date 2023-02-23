Just in time for Spring, we get to share that the Hudson Valley and Catskill Region will be getting a new brewery. This time the lucky location is in Liberty, New York.

The news is breaking all over Sullivan County's social media that as of Saturday, March 4th, 2023, Sullivan county will be home to a brand new brewery that has been 6 years in the planning.

Bridge And Tunnel Brewery OPens 2nd Tap Room in Liberty, New York

The Bridge and Tunnel Brewery has been a mainstay in Queens since it was established in 2012. They refer to themselves as a self-built microbrewery. Their story is one of dedication and determination. They actually started their venture in a one-car garage in Maspeth Queens now it is on to Sullivan County.

Six years in the making, the Bridge and Tunnel Brewery's second taproom will be worth the visit. They acted as their own general contractor, they handled all the decorating and the labor. They are now ready to share it with the Hudson Valley, The Catskills, and all the people who enjoy visiting our area throughout the year.

The opening day festivities kick off at 1 PM with a ribbon cutting a 2 PM. They will stay open until 8 PM serving the Bridge and Tunnel Beer along with cider, craft soda, kombucha, and non-alcoholic choices on tap. Everything will come from the brewery in Ridgewood, New York.

They will be kid-friendly and dog friendly. They encourage you to bring your own food or order in while enjoying a seat at one of their many long farm tables. They also have a 40-foot bar you are welcome to sit at while you enjoy your visit.

