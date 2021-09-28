Brewster or Southeast? Both Have Fun Things to do

We ❤ both, but Brewster, New York is our featured "Hometown of the Week".

Right out of the gate we learned that Brewster is a village in the town of Southeast and everyone in the 10509 zip code, including the post office, refer to the town as Brewster, not Southeast. Even the postmarks the post office puts on mail say Brewster, not Southeast.

Regardless of what you want to call it, there is some cool history and some really fun things that you can do in Brewster, or Southeast.

Ice Skating is Alive and Well in Brewster

Sean in Pawling texted us that if you like to ice skate, or maybe play ice hockey, the Brewster Ice Arena is the best place to do it. They must be doing something right as they have been serving the "skating" community for 23 years. They're located at 63 Fields Ln, Brewster.

Tilly Foster Farm

Joe called the show to tell us about the Tilly Foster Farm which was a farm museum for many years. It's now home to "Putnam County's premier education and farm-to-table dining experience. Food and education, I love it!! They're located at 100 NY-312, Brewster.

Local Farm Stands

Linda from Warwick texted us, "There is a great little gem in Brewster/Southeast. It’s called the R & G Farmstand. They are at 997 route 22 Brewster NY. In the Levine’s auto parts lot. Every Saturday until Thanksgiving. Lots of fresh veggies and fruit, bread eggs, and more. Love getting my fresh veggies there from Mike!"

Old School Drive-In Restaurant & Hardware Store

Dawn from Brewster told us about two places we should definitely check out, the Red Rooster in Brewster. A throw-back drive-in type restaurant offering great burgers, shakes, and more. They are located at 1566 NY-22, Brewster. She also mentioned, "Palmer Brothers Hardware! Nice family-run local store!"

What did we miss? Text us through the app.

4 Hudson Valley Cities that Went From Worn to Wow, and 1 that Hasn't These Hudson Valley Cities Have Gone From Scary to Spectacular

5 Highest-Rated Hotels in the Hudson Valley If you have guests visiting from out of town who need a place to stay, these five hotels received the best reviews from the users of Tripadvisor. They were all ranked the highest by travelers who stayed there.