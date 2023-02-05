An old man drove almost an hour only to find himself on Chris Hansen's television show. This creepy clip made a list of the most jaw-dropping moments on the show.

Chris Hansen and Dateline

Chris Hansen had a successful run on Dateline catching predators by baiting them into a house and meeting them with law enforcement. He would work with organizations and watchdog groups that would have their members pose as underage girls and boys and bait them into having sexual conversations and meeting up after the chat.

After his run on Dateline, Hansen decided to bring the show back. One of the sting homes was located in Fairfield, Connecticut.

One of the decoys reportedly ended up chatting with a man from right here in the Hudson Valley. The man and the decoy sent sexual text messages back and forth for about a month. He even reportedly sent her nude photos of him on the toilet.

The Brewster, New York man thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl but instead he was met by a reporter, Chris Hansen and local police officers.

Here he is being escorted into an unmarked car by members of law enforcement.

Here is the full video. The man from Brewster is the very first clip. Keep scrolling for an update.

Where is Gentile Now?

According to an article from the CT Post, he was sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison after he had a guilty plea of attempting to entice a minor and possession of child porn, attempted second-degree sexual assault and attempted risk of injury to a minor.

Gentile was released in 2021 but the CT Post also reported that he would be on probation for 10 years. He is now a registered sex offender. His last known address was not in New York State.

