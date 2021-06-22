Breathtaking Trail & Cave is One Of Dover’s Best Kept Secrets

Not everyone in the Hudson Valley has heard of this local gem. Have you been there?

Why exactly do they call this place a church?

The Hudson Valley is filled with all kinds of breathtaking landmarks. This one might be one of the most interesting and possibly the least visited.

The coronavirus pandemic closed down gyms and got a lot of people outside and moving who may never have hiked in the Hudson Valley before. However, you can only hike the same places before those routes get a little stale.

If you're looking for a place to hike in the Hudson Valley besides the Dutchess Rail Trail, Mount Beacon and Breakneck Ridge this might just be the perfect place to check out. After seeing several pictures of this little cave on Instagram I had to finally investigate this unique place to see what it was all about.

So, what is this place?

Credit: Amy Ernano

The location is called Dover Stone Church. According to Hike the Hudson Valley, the park is not widely known because it's extremely hidden. They report that that entrance to the park looks like a long driveway sandwiched between two houses. They also report that the trail has 3 different loops. The longest loop is a mile and a half.

The trail goes alongside a creek that leads to a beautiful cave. The cave makes for some amazing photos. Hike the Hudson Valley reports that it's called Stone Church because the cave looks similar to a cathedral.

Hike the Hudson Valley also details some very specific instructions on how to get to Stone Church Trail if you want to check it out for yourself.