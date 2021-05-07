Brand New State of the Art Sports Complex Opens in Orange County

There is a new addition to Orange County, and it’s one that I think will make most people very happy. It’s an elite, state of the art sports complex. This really is great news for all of the Hudson Valley sports organizations, and for anyone needing a large venue.

Blue Sky Sports Complex is a brand new recreational and elite sports venue located on a beautiful 249 acre property in the Town of Wallkill just east of the City of Middletown. In addition to its multiple uses as a sports facility for soccer and lacrosse, Blue Sky could also serve as a destination for community and regional tourism-centric events. Let’s face it, there aren’t many places more picturesque than the Hudson Valley.

Blue Sky Sports Complex seems to be a perfect and local option for sports organizations wanting recreational-level training and tournament home. It’s also good news for event planners, who are looking for the ideal destination for large community events. Just think about the awesome music festivals they could hold there, and the Hudson Valley loves music festivals.

This is coming just in time for us to get back into a post pandemic world. People have missed sports and festivals and gatherings, and now Orange County has the perfect venue for all of those things and more. Orange County is also home to City Winery Hudson Valley, the Newburgh Waterfront, Storm King Art Center, and so many other cool things to do. It's always great to see new and exciting things come to our area. Want to learn more about Blue Sky Sports Complex? Check out the website.

