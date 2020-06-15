Boston’s 7x Platinum Album, ‘Don’t Look Back’

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature the seven-times platinum album from Boston, Don't Look Back.

Don't Look Back was released on August 2, 1978, and reached No. 1 in the US and No. 9 in the UK, and the title track is one of the band's biggest hits, reaching No. 4 in 1978 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album also marked the beginning of the band's legal fight with its record label, Epic. Guitarist, producer, and primary songwriter Tom Scholz claimed that Epic executives pushed him and the band into releasing the album before they felt it was ready.

Don't Look Back was among the first commercially produced compact discs when the format was introduced in 1983, but because of ongoing legal issues between Scholz and CBS Records, the title was pulled after a small production run and did not reappear on CD until three years later.

Don't Look Back featured eight tracks

Side One:

Don't Look Back The Journey It's Easy A Man I'll Never Be

Side Two:

Feelin' Satisfied Party Used to Bad News Don't Be Afraid

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week