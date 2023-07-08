Oldest Neighborhood in New York offers Spooky Tour with Beer

July may not be the month that you are thinking about places that are haunted but the truth is haunted places have no season.

Most of the time we focus on haunted attractions during the month of October because of Halloween but the truth is there are many places in the Hudson Valley that offer haunted attractions all year long.

Boos and Brews is Back on Huguenot Street in New Paltz, New York.

Historic Huguenot Street (HHS) in New Paltz, New York is the perfect example of where history meets mystery. One of the oldest neighborhoods in America this part of Ulster County is rich with stories and lore of things that go bump in the night.

Huguenot Street in New Paltz, New York is Living History

Huguenot Street has many stories to tell which is why it makes the perfect place to hold a Boos & Brews Tour every Friday night in July. The fun starts at 7:30 PM and usually runs through 9 PM. It is a walking tour of the National Historic Landmark District known as Huguenot Street tucked along the Wallkill River in New Paltz, New York.

The Tour focuses on the eerie and unexplained events that have transpired on Huguenot Street over its centuries of existence. Grab a glass of locally made cider or craft beer and then head out on a mysterious guided tour of the street that make up one of American oldest neighborhoods.

What is Boos and Brews at Huguenot Street in New Paltz, New York

The walking tour includes myths and real-life facts along with frightening events that have occurred on Huguenot Street over the centuries. It is a ticket event so making reservations in advance is always a good idea. Your admission includes one beverage of your choice plus your tour.

The tours are open to all ages but the material may not be suitable for everyone. Children under 13 years of age should be accompanied by an adult. Death murder and suicide are part of the discussion. General Admission tickets are $22, discounted tickets for members of the HHS, seniors, students, veterans, active military, and their families are $17 along with children under 13, and Kids under 6 are free.

Live in a House on Huguenot Street

