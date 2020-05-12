Bon Jovi’s Platinum Self-Titled Debut

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll be featuring the self-titled debut album from Bon Jovi.

Released on January 21, 1984, Bon Jovi's self-titled debut charted on the U.S. Billboard 200 at number 43. Aside from the hit song Runaway, songs from the album were rarely performed live after the release of Slippery When Wet in 1986.

The album is significant as it's the only Bon Jovi album to include a song that was not written or co-written by any member of the band, She Don't Know Me.

The album was ranked as the 11th best rock album of 1984 according to Kerrang! magazine.

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week