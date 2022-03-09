Winter doesn't appear to be done just yet. After a fairly quiet season, a steady snowfall spread across many parts of the Hudson Valley Wednesday, bringing slushy accumulations. But while warmer weather is expected the next few days heading into the weekend, forecasters are watching a powerful storm system that is expected to explode over the Northeast by Saturday. Some meteorologists are saying the approaching storm could become what is known as a bomb cyclone, which is a rapid deepening of low pressure (minimum surface pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours or less).

Cold, Then Warm, Then Cold Again...

Much colder air is expected to plunge south from Canada as a cold front also pushes in from southwest and then up the Atlantic coast. AccuWeather says that timing is a big factor when determining the forecast. Will we see more rain than snow, or both? What we do know is that temperatures are expected to sharply drop during the day Saturday, as wind gusts could exceed 40 mph. After Monday night's round of severe storms, the additional winds could bring trees down and cause widespread power outages across the Hudson Valley.

How Much Snow?

it is still way too early to determine snowfall totals. However, AccuWeather says that some parts of upstate New York could see nearly a foot of new snow. How much the Hudson Valley gets all depends how quickly the colder air arrives, and precipitation changes from rain to snow. Meteorologists say the storm should start moving through by Saturday morning and continue through the afternoon. Again, the biggest snowfalls should be to the north and west in the state, but the Hudson Valley could see several more inches of snow in areas.

Areas in the lower Hudson Valley and New York City will probably get heavy rain and winds.

And to think it was close to 70 degrees just last weekend?

