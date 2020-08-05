If you love roots music, this might just be for you. Even if you don't realize it, lots of the music we listen to, even in the world of rock and roll, comes from roots music and Bluegrass. Love The Grateful Dead? Fan of The New Riders of the Purple Sage? Then there's a good chance that you'll like Bluegrass. And here's a chance for you to find out.

Tony Watt Bluegrass and Ashokan Music and Dance are hosting an online Bluegrass Music Camp From Wednesday, Aug. 12 - Sunday, Aug. 16. Tony Watt hosts a deep-dive into Bluegrass, with instrument specific instruction, singing classes, electives, and lots and lots of jamming. Don’t miss this chance to learn from and jam with some of the best musicians and teachers in bluegrass music. Beginners are welcome, and you can have fun learning and playing from the comfort and safety of your own home.

Interested in taking part in the Bluegrass Camp Online 2020? You can get all the information from the event facebook page or the Ashokan Center website.