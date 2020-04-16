Ashokan’s Online Rollick 2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep us in our homes, more and more people and organizations are turning to the internet. We need to connect with other humans and if the internet is the only way we can do that, then so be it. And here is one of the coolest things that is happening online.

The Ashokan Center and Ashokan Music and Dance are hosting the Online Rollick 2020 April 24 - 26. The schedule includes 10 fun and informative classes each with a limited interactive class size of the first 15 people, but stream-able to all registrants, 6 jams played by the teachers with unlimited muted participants playing along live at home, 1 Saturday concert and 1 Sunday gospel sing. There will also be tech-talks, dining hall chats and tea time.

Are you musical? Then this would be the perfect way to spend a weekend at home, but not alone. To register and see a list of the teachers and performers, visit the event facebook page.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: