Blue Moon Strippers Won’t Leave You Feeling Blue (Allegedly)

Update: This article was updated to remove the name of one of the women charged after the charge against her was reduced to disorderly conduct.

Three people have been arrested following a prostitution enforcement operation in Ulster County.

On Friday evening URGENT conducted a undercover enforcement operation at the Blue Moon Cabaret on Route 299 in New Paltz.

The Undercover officers posed at patrons and received offers for unlawful sexual conduct from three of the six dancers working that evening. At the end of the operation, URGENT took the dancers into custody.

Three of the six dancers were arrested:

A 47-year-old West Kill, NY

Honeysue Miller, 28, of Poughkeepsie

A 30-year-old of Carmel, NY

All of the dancers were charged with the misdemeanor of prostitution. All three were issued appearance tickets and are due back in court at a later date.

This is the second operation conducted by URGENT into prostitution at this establishment. In September 2016, three dancers were arrested on similar charges.

The 30-year-old woman was arrested during both operations.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be filed.