Wappingers Falls, NY Animal Rescue Helping Blind Pup Find Forever Family

A Wappingers Falls is hoping they can find a home for a new resident at their rescue.

Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, also known as CARE of DC, shared that Stevie the Brindle Boxer (with a white heart on his chest) has made it to New York after a difficult start to life.

Stevie has been through a lot in his short 5 years of life. CARE of DC shares that he was in pretty bad shape when he was initially rescued they write:

He had one eye that was completely missing and the other eye was damaged so he needed to get surgery to have both eyes removed. He also had bad heart worm which was treated and he is now a happy healthy boy full of life and love to give.

But Stevie doesn't let his disabilities slow him down. According to CARE Stevie "is definitely the life of the party" and before he heads to bed he likes to listen to "listen to music and run around like a wild man for a bit" and then hang out on the couch for a cuddle session.

Stevie also happens to be somewhat of a fashion icon, CARE said in a statement "He loves to get dressed up and it’s also a necessity for him because he is from the south and he has thin hair so he does tend to get chilly and loves his sweater."

While Stevie is house-trained, he must be the only dog to live in the home.

If you're interested in adopting Stevie, fill out an application form and schedule a meet and greet with the pup at CareofDC.org.

CARE of DC has done some phenomenal work in the past saving animals from horrendous conditions. In the summer of 2022, CARE was one of many animals rescues to take in beagles that were found in a breeding facility that had never touched grass and were found in terrible living conditions. Last we heard, all of those pups were adopted!

See photos of the beagles' arrival below:

Meet the 19 Beagle Pups Saved By CARE of DC in Wappingers Falls, NY 4,000 beagels were recently saved from terrible conditions at a breeding facility in Virginia. 19 of them are up for adoption through CARE of DC in Wappingers Falls, NY.

