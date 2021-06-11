Blasphemous! New York’s Favorite Candy is What?

In case you missed the memo, June is National Candy Month, and some people think they know what we here in New York like as our favorite candy. There's no way this list is right. Who are they surveying?

For starters, I love candy, and I have a big sweet tooth. I love, sweet, sour, overly sugary, packed with caramel, peanuts, whatever it is, I'm down. June is National Candy Month and one study was conducted to determine what candy every state loves the most. How do you go about figuring that out?

Using Google Trends, they were able to determine which states favored which candies. Things like gum, sodas, and seasonal candies were excluded when making the determinations.

What was the candy that New Yorkers favored? Sour Patch Kids. I mean I love Sour Patch Kids, but really New Yorkers? We're ignoring all the delicious candy bars? You guys are lame.

Chocolate won over fruit candies in 33 states, while seven states reached for Starburst and Skittles first. Apparently, Louisana would rather have a Payday bar than Peanut M&Ms. That's just crazy talk. According to this study, no states like Mounds bars or Peanut M&Ms.

Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine prefer Milky Way bars. Connecticut likes Hershey Bars, Vermont Skittles, and New Jersey likes Starbursts. Do you agree with the list?

It seems that New York and Rhode Island are the only states who like Sour Patch Kids, so at least we're not alone like Louisana with their Payday bars.

