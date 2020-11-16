Billy Idol’s Double-Platinum Album ‘Rebel Yell’

This week on the WPDH Album of Week, we'll feature the second studio album from Billy Idol, Rebel Yell.

Rebel Yell was released on November 10, 1983, through Chrysalis Records. The album was recorded at Electric Lady Land Studios in New York City. The title track took three days to record. At the time of recording, Idol was battling Chrysalis Records for creative control, which ended up winning.

Upon release, Rebel Yell peaked at number six on the Billboard 200 in the United States. The album also made the top-ten in several other countries including Canada, Germany, and New Zealand.

Rebel Yell went five times platinum in Canada, Platinum in New Zealand, and Gold in Germany. The album reached a Silver status in the United Kingdom.

The record sold two million copies in the United States and was certified double-platinum by RIAA. The album produced four singles including Rebel Yell, Eyes Without a Face, Flesh For Fantasy, and Catch My Fall.

Music videos were released for all singles and received heavy airplay on that channel that used to play music, MTV.

The tracklisting for Rebel Yell:

Rebel Yell Daytime Drama Eyes Without a Face Blue Highway Flesh For Fantasy Catch My Fall Crank Call (Do Not) Stand in the Shadows The Dead Next Door

An expanded version of Rebel Yell was released in 1999 and included five additional songs that were either session takes or songs that were included on the original demo.

