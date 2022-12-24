Billy Bob Thornton’s Band to Play in the Hudson Valley

You might have thought you'd see Billy Bob Thornton on stage one day but I bet you thought it would be in a play. You probably never thought you'd see him perform in his band right here in the Hudson Valley.

It's the holiday season. Bad Santa is on television almost every day. It might not be the most cheerful movie but Bad Santa may go down as one of the funniest movies ever made. That might make it one of the best Christmas movies as well.

White House Correspondents' Jam Rick Diamond loading...

You might know Billy Bob Thornton from movies like Bad Santa, Armageddon and Sling Blade but did you know he actually sings in a band as well? The band is called Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters and they will be performing in the Hudson Valley in June of next year. Billy Bob's band will be performing the Paramount Theater in Peekskill, New York

Thornton is not the only actor to form and tour in a band. Johnny Depp plays in Hollywood Vampires. Bruce Willis also performed under an alter ego named Bruno Radolini.