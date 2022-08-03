Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow

Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?

The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.

While other areas of the Hudson Valley are in danger of losing their charm to new development, New Paltz has done a great job of keeping that small-town vibe alive while still making room for progress.

This funky Ulster County town is also hyper-focused on the environment, becoming one of the first communities to outlaw plastic grocery bags and styrofoam packaging. It's no wonder New Paltz is also committed to promoting green transportation, such as bicycling.

Today I learned about an ordinance that has been on the books in New Paltz since 2011 that makes sure every business, apartment complex, community building and office makes it easy for residents to commute using a bicycle.

The Bike Rack Code states that all commercial buildings and residences with three or more families must have a bike rack. For businesses, the rack must accommodate one bike for every ten vehicle parking spaces. Frat houses and other multi-family dwellings must have enough room for one bicycle per bedroom.

This is not only a great idea for bikers, but for the entire community. Instead of bikes being chained to street signs and fences, New Paltz has made sure these environmentally modes of transportation have a place to go.

Do you think more villages and towns around the Hudson Valley should make accommodations for bicyclists? Let us know your thoughts by dropping us a text on our station app below.

