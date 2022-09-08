This Weekend: Bike Run for Hudson Valley Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident

Ride for Sal Carbone takes place Saturday at Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie.

It was reported last month by Hudson Valley Post that Sal Carbone of Hyde Park, the owner of Marino's Barber Shop in Poughkeepsie, was injured in a "terrible motorcycle accident" after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in Dutchess County. Carbone is still on the road to recovery and a GoFundMe has reached just over $20,000 of the $25,000 goal.

Hudson Valley Biker Network is hosting a special fundraising bike run that will take place this weekend to try and raise additional funds for the Carbone family.

Ride for Sal

Ride for Sal Carbone is being put on by Hudson Valley Biker Network this Saturday, Sept. 10 at Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie. The Facebook event page states that Sal Carbone was hit by a drunk driver while riding his motorcycle and suffered injuries to his neck, back and legs, and that a long recovery is expected. Any and all help is appreciated.

Registration for the ride is $25 per person and includes a lunch buffet. Registration takes place between 9 am -10 am at the Stop & Shop parking lot in Hyde Park, NY and the ride will be 50 minutes, ending at Juan Murphy's at 796 Main St in Poughkeepsie. Live music will be provided by the band Jumpstart plus raffles including a 50/50 and more.

So get on out this weekend and help out a Hudson Valley neighbor and business owner on the road to recovery.