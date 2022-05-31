Legendary City Of Poughkeepsie Eatery For Sale

A popular City of Poughkeepsie eatery that has been serving breakfast to loyal customers for 43 years is up for sale.

Being a city resident in Poughkeepsie, you tend do get comfortable knowing that you have a place nearby serving up some of the best bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches around. Recently I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post in a Poughkeepsie group about a popular of a city favorite. Apparently the eatery was up for sale and the person that posted was sad to hear the news. Many commented on the post that the owner, John, is ready to retire, and that's why the business is up for sale.

A Little About The Big Tomato

The Big Tomato was opened by John Puglisi, who immigrated from Sicily to open the spot on Main St Poughkeepsie in 1979, and it has become a Poughkeepsie mainstay. Everyone loves the breakfast they serve especially those bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches! I have been there too many times to count, especially after waking up from a hangover (and I'm not alone). A popular favorite with the college crowd, The Big Tomato is always a main stop to get some eats after awaking from a drunken stupor. But not only a favorite with that crowd, the older generation and families alike have been coming to the establishment to enjoy breakfast all these years.

After seeing the social media posting about The Big Tomato being up for sale, I decided to go down there and take look for myself.

The Big Tomato. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

A sign on the window outside The Big Tomato promoting their breakfast special. Also a sign below it indicating that the popular breakfast spot is for sale.

The Big Tomato. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

A sign on the front door this past week stating that The Big Tomato would be closed Thursday and possibly Friday for an emergency. Turns out, they decided to close up until Tuesday to enjoy the long Memorial Day Holiday weekend. Some well deserved time off for John and the staff.

The Big Tomato. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

The Big Tomato at 697 Main St. in Poughkeepsie on a day closed just before the 2022 Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

The Big Tomato Takes Off For the Holiday Weekend

A post on The Big Tomato official Facebook page posted Thursday confirms that the eatery would be closed until Tuesday.

The Big Tomato Is Back Open!

A Facebook post Tuesday morning letting all the loyal customers know that The Big Tomato is now open for business once again. After the long holiday weekend, we've got a craving for one of those amazing breakfast sandwiches. We're on our way!

What Will Happen With the Sale?

We're not sure if John has a buyer for The Big Tomato yet, but we can only assume that there has been some interest from potential buyers, with the success that the eatery has had on Main St. Poughkeepsie for 43 years. We just hope that a buyer will keep the place as is, with the rest of the staff in place as well. But one never knows. We just wish John all the best in selling eatery, and wish him a happy future retirement. In the meantime, we'll keep supporting this Poughkeepsie gem.