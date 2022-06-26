‘Big Mouth’ TikTok Star Raves About Poughkeepsie, NY Deli

The biggest mouth in the world is using it to give big love to one of the most popular Hudson Valley delis.

If you've been on TikTok or Instagram lately you might come across Sam Ramsdell. She is the Guinness World Record holder for the largest mouth gape for a female in the world! The Connecticut native's mouth measures 2.56 tall and 4 inches wide according to Guinness record.

Ramsdell puts her large gape to good use and does sandwich and food reviews all across New York and the east coast.

In October of 2021, the TikTok star came to Poughkeepsie and taste-tested 2 of the most popular sandwiches at everyone's favorite deli, Rossi's. And she seemed to enjoy herself, take a look:

This week while doing a Q & A on her Instagram Stories, Ramsdell was asked the following: "What is your all-time favorite sandwich and where do you get it? Will road trip for sandwich."

Of course, Ramsdell had to rep the Poughkeepsie favorite:

Ramsdell backed up her initial statement in the comment section on Rossi's Instagram page and wrote:

THE BEST EVER WOULD TRAVEL AROUND THE WORLD FOR THESE TWO.

I think most of the Hudson Valley would agree.

Ramsdell isn't the only viral TikTok star to share their love for Rossi's. It seems like every day a new influencer is taking a bite out of the Hudson Valley. The Husband-Wife foodie duo of Devour Power are big fans of the Poughkeepsie deli. New Paltz grad Meals by Cug and Marist grad Kate Norkeliunas both have gone viral for their food reviews and eating habits, they make sure to show Rossi's big love every once in a while too.

Is Rossi's your favorite deli too? What's your go-to order?

