Big Change in the Weather This Week For the Hudson Valley

After hot and humid weather hung over the Hudson Valley this weekend, expect changes for the week ahead. Temperatures reached the 90s both Saturday and Sunday, with heat indices climbing as high as the upper 90s. Anytime the heat and humidity reach those levels, there is the chance for sever weather. Some parts of the Hudson Valley were under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Sunday, as strong storms rolled through the area by early evening.

Change Ahead, But For How Long?

The storms actually provided the break in the weather we needed. Now, Hudson Valley Weather says that cooler, less humid air should hang around for the most of the week. Highs should stay in the 70s during the day, with lows in the low 50s by night. the next chance for summer-like weather should be in the time for the long weekend, as highs will reach the low 80s again by Friday with a chance for afternoon storms.

Hurricane Season is Not That Far Off

The tropics were quite active the past two years, and now meteorologists have made their predictions for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The official start of the season is not until June 1, though some storms have been forming as early as May in recent years. There are even those within the National Hurricane Center who want to push the start of the season up to May 15. Last year brought 21 named storms (7 hurricanes), which made it the third most active season ever on record. The damage caused by some of these storms moving onshore also made it one of the most expensive years ever.

Will Hurricane Season Be As Bad As Last Year for the Northeast?

The Hudson Valley and Northeast felt the effects of several storms during the active 2021 season. Hurricane Henri moved ashore in Rhode Island in August, and then slowly drifted west before dissipating over New York. Both Hurricane Elsa and Tropical Storm Fred initially hit Florida, but their remnants moved up the East Coast, bringing heavy rainfall across parts of the Hudson Valley.

The most powerful storm the area experienced in 2021 was Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana and then pushed inland towards the Northeast. Ida brought catastrophic flooding and tornado warnings to parts of New York City, as well as areas to the north as it blew through. Many areas of the Hudson Valley experienced heavy flooding and power outages.

How is the Weather Most Likely to kill you in New York?

