Big Change at Route 9 Foam & Wash Takes Customers By Surprise

Seemingly overnight, the Foam & Wash on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie has been completely transformed.

Before leaving for vacation I stopped at Foam & Wash to vacuum out the car and fill up my tank for the trip to the beach. When I returned, my first stop was back to the Foam & Wash to get rid of the salt from my car which was parked next to the ocean for two weeks. As I pulled into the station I was surprised by a big change that happened while I was gone.

I'm not sure if anyone else has noticed or not, but the Mobil Foam & Wash is no longer a Mobil. The blue and white pumps and awning have all been changed to yellow and red in honor of the location's transformation into a Shell station. There has been a flurry of construction at Foam & Wash over the past few months, but it turns out that the remodeling work is actually unrelated to the changes that have happened at the pump.

Foam & Wash owner, Todd Baright, says the switch was made for a couple of reasons. It turns out that Shell has a much more robust rewards program that promises customers will "never pay full price for fuel again." In addition, Foam & Wash will now be able to allow customers to participate in Stop & Shop fuel rewards, which are now honored at the pump. The Foam & Wash owner says the changes will not affect the convenience store which features "the same fantastic team of associates, big smiles and a sincere thank you."

As for the construction work being done on the property, Baright revealed that new vacuums are being installed as well as two auto cashiers that will help speed up customer service at the car wash. The changes to the former oil change bay around back will result in a complete remodel that will repurpose the space as the Foam & Wash corporate offices.

A. Boris

Baright says the changes are being made to help his company's mission "to create happy customers" and encourages customers to sign up for Shell Fuel Rewards. The program reportedly takes 5 cents off every gallon and offers discounts at local restaurants and businesses.

A new Foam & Wash location is being built just a couple of miles north at the site of the former Coyote Grill restaurant. That location won't be offering gas but will include other amenities like a pet wash.

Hudson Heritage Project on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie A massive project will transform a parcel of land on Route 9 into an open-air shopping center anchored by six insanely popular businesses.

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 30 New Eateries