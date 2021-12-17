Big 80’s Hair Metal Tour Coming to Orange County

You know it's summer when they're rockin' in Middletown! Cinderella's Tom Keifer along with L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat set to rock Orange County Fair Speedway.

When I hear the announcement about this tour earlier this week, I was stoked! Finally, a great 80's hair metal tour package comes to the Hudson Valley area. Cinderella's Tom Keifer and his band will headline the Sonic Slam Tour 2022 which kicks off on June 1 in Liverpool, NY and the tour is set to play Orange County Fair Speedway on June 2. A little about each band:

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Tom Keifer Band:

Tom Keifer has been recording and touring as a solo artist for some years now, but while with Cinderella, he emerged out of the 80's hair metal scene with a series of multi-platinum albums and hit singles whose music videos were in heavy rotation on MTV. The band has sold over 15 million albums worldwide.

Cinderella’s debut album, Night Songs was released on Mercury Records Aug. 1, 1986. The album peaked at number 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and went on to sell 3 million copies, thanks in part to the breakthrough single "Nobody's Fool" receiving rock radio airplay and heavy rotation on MTV. The success was also contributed to the fact that the band toured with Bon Jovi on the band's Slippery When Wet tour. Singles off the album included "Shake Me", "Nobody's Fool", and "Somebody Save Me". 1988's Long Cold Winter and 1990's Heartbreak Station were other successful releases from the band.

Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images

L.A. Guns:

Tracii Guns formed the band out of L.A. in 1983 with lead singer Phil Lewis and the band had success throughout the '80s and '90s with songs like "One More Reason", "Never Enough", and "The Ballad of Jayne".

Photo by David Klein/Getty Images

Faster Pussycat:

80s glam metal rockers Faster Pussycat led by singer Taime Downe were on Elektra Records and sold over 500,000 copies of their second album Wake Me When It's over which featured the hits "Poison Ivy" and the ballad "House of Pain." The band had several videos in rotation on MTV and toured with Y&T, Alice Cooper, Motley Crue, Kiss, David Lee Roth, and many others.

Hair metal fans will rejoice next summer when the Sonic Slam Tour hits Middletown, NY! We are very much looking forward to this show. Check out Tom Keifer's official website here for more info and tickets.

