Museum at Bethel Woods Once Again Up For Prestigious Honor

Museum nominated in USA Today's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards for Best Music Museum.

The Museum at Bethel Woods is an amazing look back at the 1969 Woodstock Music and Arts Festival and its significance as a culminating event of a decade of radical cultural transformation, along with the continuing legacies of both the 1960s and Woodstock.

Officially opening in 2006, the museum features permanent exhibits including The Sixties, The Woodstock Festival, Three Days of Peace and Music, and Impact of Woodstock & The Sixties, each featuring film and interactive displays, text panels, and collections of artifacts. The 7000 square foot museum includes a 132 seat high def theater and a 4300 square foot gallery along with classrooms, a cafe and museum shop.

The museum is more than just a focus on music though with exhibits, personal stories and a multimedia experience on vaarious aspects of the 1960's like fashion and political protest. Also issues like the baby boom, Cold War, Vietnam War, Civil Rights Movement, and the assassinations and riots that occurred during the decade, all of which contribute to the context of Woodstock.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts announced recently that they are being nominated again by USA Today for Best Music Museum. The museum ranked in the top 5 last year placing fourth ranking just behind the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio and the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville, Tennessee as the best music museums in the nation.



You can vote once a day until February 11

You can vote once a day until February 11 The winning museums will be announced February 19

They are in a category with competition from the likes of the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, Motown Museum in Detroit, Michigan, Birthplace of Country Music Musem in Bristol, Virginia, Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum on Memphis, Tennessee, Patsy Cline Museum in Memphis, Tennesse, and Wooddy Guthrie Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. You can vote for the Museum at Bethel Woods everyday up until February 12.

The museum at Bethel Woods is great, and its one of those places that we are fortunate to have in our own backyard here in the Hudson Valley as part of one of the greatest outdoor music venues in the country, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Be sure to vote here for the Museum at Bethel Woods in the USA Today poll.

