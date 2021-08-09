Bethel Woods Center for the Arts to Host Exciting New Comedy Show

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts has announced a new event coming our way. They have gained the attention of many music lovers with their concerts, throwback artists and brand new events.

It’s easy to say that Bethel Woods is making up for lost time and I’m totally here for it. A few years back, I saw my favorite celebrity, Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider on stage at Bethel Woods. This is one night that I will remember for the rest of my night, the air was filled with laughter, good vibes and smiling faces all around.

Speaking of comedian, Bethel Woods has announced a comedy show for September.

Jeff Dunham will be taking the stage at Bethel Woods. He’s known as “America’s favorite comedian” by Slate Magazine. He is also known for his efforts in acting as well. Dunham has performed stand up NBC, Netflix and more.

Anything that can make me laugh is worth attending. This event is taking place on September 18,2021 at 7pm. The parking lot opens at 4 pm with gates opening at 6pm. The show will begin at 7pm.

There are additional comedy shows to attend in the Hudson Valley.

Marc Gerber and Friends will be at Hudson Valley Comedy Club in Beacon on August 19,2021 at 7:30 pm.

Laugh It Up! Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie has upcoming shows. From August 13,2021 until January 15,2022, you can attend shows there.

Hurricane Comedy Cove is hosting events in the Hudson Valley. Located in Newburgh, you can attend a show by Vic DiBitetto on October 5,2021 at 7pm & 9pm.

