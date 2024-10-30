The Highest Rated Eatery in Poughkeepsie According to Yelp

As someone who thoroughly enjoys eating delicious food, I'm always on the hunt for new local restaurants to try. Luckily, the Hudson Valley is flooded with unique eateries that serve up dishes worth traveling for.

Most of the time, it's the same couple of restaurants that get all the buzz. But during my most recent frolic through Yelp, I was pleasantly surprised by what I discovered when ordering the list by "highest recommended."

Best Unique Restaurants in Poughkeepsie

The list I was searching through was titled, "Best Unique Restaurants Near Poughkeepsie." Yelp will default to show you restaurants that are "Recommended" first, which does take ratings into account but is not solely based off of that.

The list included a number of Poughkeepsie staples like award-winning pizzeria Hudson & Packard and celebrity-favorite Essie's Restaurant. But then when I ordered the list based on "Highest Rated" I was pleasantly surprised by what popped up at the top of the list.

Highest Rated Unique Restaurants in Poughkeepsie

The top 3 highest-rated eateries on this list all caught me by surprise.

In third place with a 4.7-star rating is The Poughkeepsie Grind.

Located at 107 Main Street in Poughkeepsie, the Poughkeepsie Grind serves up delicious breakfast and coffee creations. As they put it on their Instagram, they're home to "Breakfast innovations and waffle technologies."

See for yourself...there's a waffle in there!

A majority of reviewers come to rave about Poughkeepsie Grind's egg sandwich and egg wrap. A majority of the 259 reviews about this spot echo a positive sentiment.

In second place also with a 4.7-star rating is 1915 Wine Cellar.

One of the fancier options for a night out in Poughkeepsie,1915 Wine Cellar offers a seasonally rotating dinner menu with most reviewers highlighting the charcuterie. Typically referred to as a great romantic date-night spot, most think about the drinks at 1915 Wine Cellar, but their food is clearly not to be discounted.

A recent review shared by Lara G. mentioned, "It is a small family-owned business, and they really get so much right...The food is fantastic. Varied dishes on the menu, but everything I have ever tried here has tasted great."

The #1 Highest Rated Unique Restaurant in Poughkeepsie

With a 4.8-star rating, the highest-rated unique eatery in Poughkeepsie is Lolita's Pizza!

When talking pizza in Poughkeepsie, you often hear a deluge of great things about Hudson & Packard - all extremely warranted because their pizza really is top-tier. But it's high time to make some room for another pizza superstar in Poughkeepsie.

I've gone past Lolita's more times than I can count. You can smell the amazing food from the Walkway Over the Hudson on the Poughkeepsie side but for some reason, I never went in.

Well, let me tell you, it's worth the stop!

Lolita's has your classics like sausage & pepper pizza and a good pepperoni, but they also have pizza specials of your dreams. For example, their sweet & spicy pizza which is ricotta, rosemary, fontina, pecorino, Calabrian chili and lemon honey!? Incredible. And that's a regular menu item!

They also have some pasta options and tasty appetizer bites to try as well. If you love creative food creation, their Instagram has some pretty exciting weekly specials.

One way I like to pass the time until my next meal is by looking at pictures of and reading about food. Lolita's Instagram account has now been added to the rotation because everything on there looks incredibly appetizing.

If you're looking for a spot to grab a drink before or after your next trip to the highest-rated unique restaurant in Poughkeepsie, here are some recommendations:

