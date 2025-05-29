Best Places to Visit and Things to Do on a New York Vacation

The Memorial Day weekend has been called the annual unofficial start to the Summer season. Summer as we all know is also that time of year where everyone looks forward to taking a well earned vacation. It's only fitting that after the Memorial Day weekend, the thought popped in my head of places to go, things do on vacation.

In my life I've gone on many vacations, and the vast majority of the time it's involved leaving New York for another destination. I've been to Florida and visited Disney World numerous times and just last Summer I was on cruise with a destination to the beautiful island of Bermuda.

Canva Canva loading...

Now maybe it's because I've lived in the state of New York my entire life, but it dawned on me that New York has a wealth of things to do and places to go for anyone planning a vacation and that overall, you kind of forget and even take New York granted in that regard.

Of the few occasions I have traveled within New York for a vacation, there's a couple places that stick out in my mind immidiately. Those places are Lake George and Cooperstown.

Get our free mobile app

Lake George to me is one of those places that is visually beautiful and overall peaceful. Whether it was walking up and down the town streets visiting the various shops and restaurants or enjoying the scenery of the lake itself with a drink in my hand from my hotel view or on the boat tour.

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

Cooperstown was and is a destination spot for me for one primary reason and that is the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. Now I could probably write endlessly from here on about my love for baseball and about my diehard fandom to the Yankees but I'll spare everyone of that.

Instead what I'll say is simply this; my visit to Cooperstown and the Hall of Fame is forever imprinted in my brain. Walking through it's doors and it's hallowed halls is an experience unlike any other. Every step feels like your walking on holy ground. You can feel the time and history within its walls. Best believe that you can also feel the spirits of all the greats who have been immortalized thanks to their accolades and contributions to the game and its history.

These are all just my own thoughts and opinions on the topic and like I said New York has a lot to offer. Maybe some of these options below will encourage the planning of your own New York vacation.

LOOK: Highest-rated things to do in New York, according to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in New York using data from Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker

My New York Vacation Supports Study Findings That the Empire State is the Best for Road Trips Wallet Hub recently released study findings on the best road-trip states in America, and New York was found to be #1 overall. The timing of the study was great for me because we were headed on a road trip in New York. I've traveled extensively up and down the east coast but it's been a long time since I took a road trip in the Empire State. We took a trip to the Watkins Glen, Finger Lakes area of New York. We enjoyed vineyards, wineries, breweries, hiking and kayaking, and we did it all in just four days. While on this trip I learned that the Wallet Hub study was right on. The array of experiences, the dramatic landscapes and the hospitality of these small towns all added up to the most enjoyable short vacation my family has ever been on. We visited Watkins Glen, Burdett, Hector and Owego, NY among others, and I strongly recommend emulating my trip. Gallery Credit: Lou Milano