Police Say Drunken Hudson Valley Man Threw Food at Victim

Food is meant to be eaten, not thrown in the direction of another person standing there.

Police say a local man tossed food at a victim recently during a verbal argument that spiraled out of control. Law enforcement was able to help the victim retrieve some of their personal belongings at the residence where the altercation took place. Now, this 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to physically remove the officer from the residence during the scuffle.

What's For Dinner?

Saugerties Police say they responded to a domestic dispute August 7. Police report that upon arrival, the man living at the residence was intoxicated. At some point during the altercation, officials say the suspect threw food at the victim. They did not indicate what kind of food it was that was tossed, or exactly how much of it went airborne. It was sometime at this point when the suspect tried to physically confront one of the responding officers, according to a Saugerties Police press release.

Police say the suspect was Yonta was taken into custody and charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration.

Domestic disputes can get very heated and be unpredictable, and sometimes even something like the family dinner can end up being used as a blunt object or projectile. An example of food becoming a weapon was this case in Florida, where a woman was accused of hitting a man over a the head with a raw steak.

Anyone Find a Pair of Teeth?

Smile! Or, on second thought...

Police say a domestic dispute got completely out of hand, leading to the willful destruction of at least two items belonging to the victim. A no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim of this disturbance, according to a press release. However, officials are still left with a number of questions about what happened.

As of now, we do not know what set this confrontation off.

Take a Bite Out of Crime

The Saugerties Police Department said that they responded to a domestic disturbance call, one morning in late July, to an apartment in the Village of Saugerties. Police have not disclosed what the dispute was about, though after an investigation, it was determined that the suspect destroyed items belonging to the other person involved. Police say that the 45-year-old suspect flushed the victim's dentures down the toilet.

Police went on to say that the same man also broke the victim's reading glasses during the fight. This could lead to further stress, for the victim could be unable to read how to fix their toilet if it breaks. Officials did not indicate why the suspect would do such a thing, though it is highly unlikely he was attempting a new method of teeth whitening.

The suspect was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and is facing charges, according to police.

Experts remind everyone that it is not safe for your plumbing system to flush dentures down the toilet.