20 Best Movie Theaters in the Hudson Valley According to Google

Will movie theaters survive? That's been a question on many people's minds since before the start of the pandemic. Ever since streaming movies became so accessible, people began curling up on their couches more than going out to the cinema. Once the pandemic hit, the demand for online streaming grew exponentially. Concerns over the virus still have many concerned to re-enter a movie theater, while others have become conditioned to watching their movies solely from home.

Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

Then we got; however, Spider-Man: No Way Home. At the moment, Spider-Man currently sits right under the $2 Billion mark at the global box office. This movie alone showed that people are still willing to make it out to the theater. Tom Holland continues to dominate with $226.4 million for Uncharted, which hasn't even released in China yet. The rest of the year is going to be big, as well. Later this week, the highly anticipated The Batman hits theaters with many believing that will draw in large crowds. Sony's Morbius just released their final trailer, and Dr. Strange: Multiverse of Madness is set to blow the doors of the Marvel Extended Universe wide open! Other highly anticipated films include Avatar 2, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Thor: Love and Thunder, Jurassic World: Dominion, Top Gun: Maverick, and Mission Impossible 7.

What Do The Most Anticipated Movies of 2022 Have In Common?

Do you see a trend with any of these films? First of all, many of them are super hero based, whether it be DC or Marvel. Secondly, they are sequels, reboots, or sequels of rebooted series. None of these are brand new by any means, rather they are continuing on with intellectual property that has proven time and time again to be successful. Lastly, they are events. Take No Way Home, for instance. That movie wasn't just the end of a trilogy, but it was the culmination of 20 years of nostalgia bringing in characters and story threads from beloved incarnations over the years. Multiverse of Madness is speculated the go above and beyond the crossovers than Spider-Man. Jurassic World looks to bring back much of the original cast from the original series while Top Gun: Maverick brings us back into the life of one of Tom Cruise's most beloved characters.

How Will This Effect Movie-Going?

Again, will movie theaters survive? I think a lot will have to do with how this year plays out. Obviously, there are a number of event movies that will draw people out, but that may be how we look at going to the theater for the upcoming future. Movie theaters may end up being strictly these massive films that serve giant fandoms while smaller films will be relegated to streaming, with some exceptions thrown in there. This may not be a bad thing for the small guys, either. Once where independent, lower-budget, original screenplays would get lost behind the big-budget behemoths, now can find new life with streaming as it has better potential of reaching their niche audience and could trend in that way. In regards to drive-in theaters, I attended showings pretty much weekly throughout 2020 and 2021. They did play a lot of the latest releases, but they also played a lot of classics, as well. The numbers were not small, each week, the drive-in would get hoards of cars pouring through their gates, whether it was a new release or an old fan-favorite. The realm of movies has changed so much, and we have much to see over the coming years. Do I think theaters are going anywhere? No, but I think our reasons why we go and how often we go will alter.

Where to See The Latest Releases

That being said, I am a huge proponent of going to the movies. Regardless of the movie, the whole trip of going to the cinema is exciting for me. It is an amazing feeling to enjoy the film with others, it's an excuse to get out of the house, and it offers a viewing way better than me watching at home on my laptop. Some of my best memories growing up involve going to the movies with family and friends. Below is a list of 20 remarkable Hudson Valley movie theaters, and I am lucky enough to say that I have been to 15 out of 20 of these locations. I'll make it a mission to visit the other five over the course of this year. This list also includes drive-in theaters, which we will see open really soon. Four Brothers Drive-In actually opens this week with a double feature of The Batman and Uncharted.

20 Remarkable Movie Theaters in the Hudson Valley After the lull caused by the pandemic, many big blockbusters are set to hit theaters in 2022, and these Hudson Valley cinemas are ready to take your ticket!

20 Must See TV Shows and Movies Made in Poughkeepsie, New York