Best Places To Get Meatballs in the Hudson Valley

National Meatball Day is this Wednesday (March 9).

According to National Day Calendar, March 9 recognizes one of the great American food holidays, National Meatball Day. There are many ways to celebrate meatballs, with spaghetti, on a sub, on pizza, etc. There are Swedish meatballs, turkey meatballs, lamb meatballs, the list goes on. Some ways of observing National Meatball Day include ordering meatballs at your favorite restaurant or making homemade meatballs at home and using #NationalMeatballDay to share on social media. I personally have had some of the best meatballs I've ever had at Encore Restaurant in Marlboro.

We asked the Hudson Valley where in the area is their go-to place for the best meatballs, and have compiled a top 5 list.

Top 5 Places to Get the Best Meatballs in the Hudson Valley

5. Encore Restaurant

Encore is a family-owned Italian restaurant located in Marlboro. They recently reopened for take-out only.



1441 Rte 9W, Marlboro, NY 12542

4. Villa Nigrelli

Villa Nigrelli offers authentic Italian cuisine and tradition in Hopewell Junction.

109 Carpenter Road, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

3. Stephano's

Stephano's Ristorante has been serving delicious Italian food in Fishkill for 20 years.

1053 Main St., Fishkill, NY 12524

2. Savona's Trattoria

With locations in Kingston, Red Hook, and Poughkeepsie, Savona's is a family Italian restaurant, serving Italian fare and locally inspired dishes.

1. Mom's House

When the Hudson Valley was asked where their favorite go-to place was for the best meatballs, the most popular answer was mom's house. We'd have to agree with this answer.

Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this top 5 list. Go out enjoy National Meatball Day on Wednesday, wherever you end up. In the meantime, check out 5 of the best authentic Italian markets in the Hudson Valley.